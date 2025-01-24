How to watch the National Zoo’s new giant panda cam

WASHINGTON, DC – The Smithsonian’s National Zoo has unveiled to the public two new giant pandas that are available to view anytime through a network of webcams.

Three-year-olds Bao Li (BOW-lee) and Qing Bao (ching-BOW) originally arrived in the U.S. back in 2024 but have spent months in quarantine and adapting to their new environment.

"For over 50 years, giant pandas have been an integral part of the fabric and culture of Washington, D.C., thanks in large part to the support of the communities that live and work in the District," Brandie Smith, the director of the Smithsonian's National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute, said in a statement.

The pandas are free to see both in person and through a series of webcams that operate between the hours of 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET daily.

To watch the pandas, click on the link to see the webcast: https://nationalzoo.si.edu/webcams/panda-cam

FIRST GIANT PANDAS TO ENTER US IN 21 YEARS MAKE THEIR DEBUT AT SAN DIEGO ZOO

The National Zoo received its first pair of pandas in 1972 from the People’s Republic of China following a trip made by President Richard Nixon.

Since then, the country has loaned several of the iconic mammals to the zoo as part of a cultural and scientific exchange program.

Under the most recent agreement, the Smithsonian will pay an annual fee of $1 million to house the animals, with the understanding that any offspring will be returned to China as part of a breeding program.

"Bao Li and Qing Bao have won our hearts, and we’re excited to welcome panda fans back to the Zoo - the only place in the nation where you can see giant pandas for free - and celebrate the newest chapter of our giant panda breeding and conservation program," Smith stated.

The pair’s arrival comes after Yun Chaun and Xin Bao made their debut at San Diego Zoo over the past summer.

DEMISE OF AUSTRALIA’S LARGE KANGAROOS LIKELY NOT CAUSED BY CLIMATE CHANGE, STUDY SUGGESTS

According to the World Wildlife Fund, a 2014 census estimated that there were only 1,864 giant pandas left in the wild.

While concerning low, the number has generally increased since the 1970s due to conservation efforts, which permitted the International Union for Conservation of Nature to recently upgrade the species’ status from "endangered" to "vulnerable."