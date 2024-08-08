First giant pandas to enter US in 21 years make their debut at San Diego Zoo

SAN DIEGO – Two giant pandas made their public debut Thursday at the San Diego Zoo, making them the first pandas to enter the U.S. from China in more than two decades.

Named Yun Chuan and Xin Bao, the pandas are part of a collaborative conservation effort between the U.S. and China, according to the California governor’s office.

Yun Chuan, a 5-year-old male, and Xin Bao, a 4-year-old female arrived at the zoo in late June.

Yun Chuan already has ties to the zoo, as it was home to two generations of his family. His mother was born at the zoo in 2007, and his grandparents lived at the zoo in the early 2000s, according to the governor’s office.

"We are delighted to introduce Yun Chuan and Xin Bao to the world," said Paul Baribault, President and CEO of San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance. "Guests will have an opportunity to visit with these remarkable giant pandas, be inspired by their importance, learn about all we do to help conserve them alongside our trusted Chinese partners, and join us to help protect their future."

The governor’s office stated that this year marks the 30th anniversary of the conservation partnership between the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance and the China Wildlife Conservation Association.

"Welcoming these national treasures to the San Diego Zoo is a proud moment for California that reflects our strong foundation of partnership with China on a host of issues, from climate action to economic development," California Gov. Gavin Newsom said.

"Working together with our international partners to protect this iconic wildlife species, we can achieve remarkable outcomes for conservation and cultural exchange – benefiting our communities and the planet," he added.

Giant pandas are currently listed as vulnerable on the International Union for Conservation of Nature's Red List of Threatened Species.