Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Earth & Space
Published

Watch: Raging California wildfire seen from space

The Garnet Fire was sparked on Aug. 24 by lightning and has consumed nearly 30,000 acres. Firefighters have been working to protect Giant Sequoia groves and have the fire 12% contained as of Wednesday.

By Emilee Speck Source FOX Weather
Satellite imagery from NOAA's GOES-18 shows the quick-moving Garnet Fire. 

California'a Garnet Fire seen by NOAA satellite

Satellite imagery from NOAA's GOES-18 shows the quick-moving Garnet Fire. 

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif.  – NOAA's satellites are tracking California wildfires consuming thousands of acres, including the Garnet Fire in the Sierra National Forest. 

The Garnet Fire was sparked on Aug. 24 by lightning and has consumed nearly 30,000 acres. Firefighters have been working to protect Giant Sequoia groves and have the fire 12% contained as of Wednesday. 

MASSIVE WILDFIRE RAGES WITHIN HISTORIC CALIFORNIA GOLD RUSH COMMUNITY AS FLAMES DEVOUR STRUCTURES, LANDSCAPE

Due to the wildfire, parts of the Sierra National Forest are closed, according to the U.S. Forest Service. 

The video above from NOAA's GOES East satellite Advanced Base Imager instrument shows the heavy smoke and flames from space. The video was taken from space on Monday, according to the Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere at Colorado State University. 

Winds have been causing rapid fire spread in the West

According to the U.S. Forest Service, continued isolated thunderstorms are anticipated through Wednesday, with erratic, downdraft winds and the possibility of rapid and dangerous fire spread.

The Garnet Fire in Fresno County, California.

The Garnet Fire in Fresno County, California. 

(FOX Weather)

Another NOAA satellite is also tracking the Emigrant Fire in Oregon, which has consumed more than 23,000 acres. 

Tags
Loading...