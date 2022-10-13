Watch: Massive alligator captured after taking a dip at popular Florida beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. - A massive alligator taking a swim at a Florida beach was pulled from the waves in Delray Beach on Wednesday.

Florida Fish and Wildlife (FWC) says they received calls about a nuisance alligator at the beach, according to a report from FOX 35 Orlando.

When they arrived, an FWC trapper – with the help of police and fire rescue – pulled the alligator from the waves.

The gator was transferred to a farm.

FWC says while the American alligator prefers freshwater lakes, slow-moving rivers, and wetlands, they can tolerate saltwater for short periods.

People with concerns about an alligator should call FWC’s toll-free Nuisance Alligator Hotline at 866-FWC-GATOR (866-392-4286), and they will dispatch a contracted nuisance alligator trapper to resolve the situation.