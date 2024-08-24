Watch: Hundreds of sea lions take over California beach

MONTEREY, Calif. - Hundreds of sea lions gathered on San Carlos Beach in Monterey, California this week, forcing the beach to temporarily close.

Footage of the sea lions begins with the animals barking and lazing about under cloudy skies. Some are on the sandy beach, while others are swimming in the water.

City officials said the seal influx is an annual occurrence. Located in central California, Monterey is a resting place for the sea lions between their breeding grounds of the Channel Islands of southern California and the waters of northern California, City of Monterey officials said.

"They enjoy our beach and the Monterey Bay just as much as we do!" city officials posted on Facebook.

San Carlos Beach will remain closed until further notice. City of Monterey officials have asked visitors to stay at least 150 feet away from the sea lions and any marine mammal. Harassing the animals may result in a fine or jail time.

