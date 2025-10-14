See it: Heroic rescuers tackle dolphin calf tangled in fishing line

FORSTER, Australia - A video shared by the Sea World Foundation in Australia showed a group of marine conservations leaping from a boat to free a bottlenose dolphin calf that had become entangled in a fishing line.

In the video, two men jump into the water and tackle the calf to remove the fishing line. One of the rescuers held the juvenile dolphin as the other used a knife to cut through the line and pulled the debris off the animal's tail.

Large scars could be seen on the young dolphin's tail.

The intervention happened off the coast of New South Wales on Sunday after locals in Forster noticed the calf dolphin's limited mobility Saturday morning.

Drone footage later confirmed that the fishing line was causing immobility.

The Sea World Foundation was alerted immediately and deployed with the Organisation for Rescue and Research of Cetaceans in Australia (ORRCA).

"While the calf had some wounds from where the line cut into the tail stock, as well as a degree of scoliosis due to the restricted swimming ability caused by the entanglement, our team are optimistic the calf should recover from these injuries, and with the support of its mother, reintegrate back into the local pods," Sea World Foundation Head Veterinarian Dr. Claire Madden said.

"We encourage all water users to dispose of their rubbish and fishing gear responsibly," Madden said.