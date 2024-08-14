Watch: Shark lurks behind kayaker on California coast

Video shot on Aug. 6 shows a kayaker being followed by a curious shark off the coast of Half Moon Bay, California.

Located just south of San Francisco, the area is a popular destination for outdoor enthusiasts – including those of the shark variety.

Two kayakers saw this firsthand when they were out on the fog-laden waters of the Pacific and had a close encounter with a shark.

Footage of the incident shows a dark fin popping out of the water as the animal swam toward one of the kayakers.

The kayaker appearing on camera looks behind him to see the animal and doesn’t seem to be bothered as he smiles at it.

"You alright?," asked Ian Walters, Oakland resident and the kayaker filming the incident.

"Yeah," the kayaker on camera responded.

The shark followed Walters and his friend for about two minutes and then left to investigate a group of sea lions, according to local reports.

Walters described the shark as "peaceful and curious, presenting an impression that contrasts sharply with popular cultural stereotypes about its species."