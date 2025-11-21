Search
Earth & Space
See It: North Carolina snake swallows catfish whole in surprising attack

Serpent's surprise attack succeeds as unsuspecting catfish was catfished by reptilian angler.

By Julian Atienza Source FOX Weather
GRAPHIC CONTENT WARNING: A Northern Water Snake in North Carolina made a feast of a comparatively large catfish.

ASHEVILLE, N.C. – A Northern Watersnake in North Carolina made a feast of a comparatively large catfish in a social media video that has gone viral.

The video was shot this summer near Asheville during a fishing trip when the snake was spotted joining the human anglers.

WHERE DO SNAKES GO IN THE WINTER?

FILE - Image of Northern Watersnake.

(JD Wilson, North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission / FOX Weather)

The snake, which appeared to be a Northern Watersnake, was seen emerging from the water with the fish in between its jaws. After a brief struggle by the fish, the snake proceeded to methodically swallow its prey whole.

According to the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission, fish are a normal part of the snake's diet.

Snakes are able to eat prey many times their size due to the elastic ligaments that connect their jaws, according to the Encyclopedia Britannica. Their jaw structure allows them to engulf creatures larger than their heads.

According to the Commission, Northern Watersnakes are non-venomous and are found across the state.

