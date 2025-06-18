Watch: Raccoon mama dangles off rooftop to rescue baby from plummeting to ground

FRANKLIN, Penn. – The love and determination of a mother were on full display in Pennsylvania recently, when a mother raccoon saved her baby from falling to its doom.

Footage recorded in early May shows the animals dangling off the rooftop of a home in the western Pennsylvania town of Franklin.

The mother is seen hanging upside-down, clutching onto the eave of the home.

At the same time, she is holding onto the scruff of her baby as the child hangs freely, with only the ground to stop its fall.

"She’s not going to move him up. She’s going to drop him," says the husband of Hannah Glancy, who recorded the video while making a DoorDash delivery order.

As all hope seems lost, and the child’s fall seems imminent, its mother is able to grab onto it with her left paw and then hoist it onto the roof.

"Look at her go!" Hannah Glancey says.

"Wow, that is the will of a mama right there," her husband adds.

Baby raccoons are typically born in early spring, according to the Pennsylvania Game Commission. At four weeks old, the young begin to join their mothers on short excursions to find food. The babies are then large enough to be independent at 3 to 4 months old.