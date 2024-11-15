Watch: Early-morning sky turns neon blue as meteor explodes over Canada

CALGARY, Alberta – Dashcam footage caught the moment a falling meteor exploded over Calgary, Alberta, in Canada on Wednesday morning.

The celestial incident occurred about 6:30 a.m. local time, as the Canadian city was still largely asleep and covered in darkness.

When the meteor burst in the dark sky, it exploded in a fiery blaze that turned the sky neon blue.

The bright blue color of the fireball means the space rock likely contained high amounts of magnesium, according to the American Meteor Society.

According to NASA, the amount of meteoritic material that falls on Earth daily is about 48.5 tons. That is more than five times the size of a Tyrannosaurus rex.