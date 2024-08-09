Investigation launched after video appears to show alligator swimming in Lake Erie

What appears to be an alligator was spotted Sunday near swimmers in Erie, Pennsylvania, prompting authorities to look into the reptile’s origins and whereabouts.

Video captured images of the animal as part of it bobbed and splashed on the water’s surface.

Christina Roach, who shot the video, was visiting Lake Erie with her family. She recounted the moment she learned about the alligator.

"After an hour or so of swimming, a man came running over yelling to get out of the water and pointed to the alligator," she said. "I immediately yelled for our kids to get out of the water."

Roach added that she notified authorities of the incident.

The Erie Port Authority reached out to a trapper about capturing the alligator, according to local reports.

"We’re really asking the public, if you’ve seen something, please reach out to us," Erie Port Authority Executive Director Julie Slomsk said. "If someone knows of someone that may have released this gator into the waters, we’d love to talk to that individual."

In the meantime, the area now has signs to warn the public of the alligator in the water.