Watch: Family rescued off Portuguese coast after orcas destroy sailboat

A dramatic video shared by the Portuguese Air Force shows the rescue of a family that was left stranded in the Atlantic after a group of orcas destroyed their sailboat earlier this week.

Military officials shared video that shows crews airlifting the family of five, including three children, to safety from onboard a fishing boat that came to the family’s aid after their sailboat was destroyed.

This incident was reported late in the evening on Oct. 10 about 30 miles (50 km) off the coast of Peniche in Portugal.

Officials said that the family was forced to abandon their sailboat when the group of orcas damaged their boat, causing it to take on water.

The family was able to get onto a life raft and were eventually rescued by a passing fishing boat.

According to local reports, this is the fourth sinking of a boat by orcas in the region since 2022.