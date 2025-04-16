'Smiley face' from space in rare planetary alignment visible worldwide next week

NEW YORK – Skywatchers worldwide are in for a charming cosmic display before the sun rises next week as three celestial bodies will appear in close conjunction.

The arrangement of Venus, Saturn and a slender crescent Moon may create a unique visual phenomenon resembling a smiling face in the sky, according to NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador Brenda Culbertson.

The two planets will act as the "eyes" of the "smile," with the delicate crescent Moon forming the "mouth," Culbertson details. Venus will be the brighter of the two planets.

This alignment will be visible to anyone who has a clear view of the eastern horizon before sunrise on Friday, April 25.

"I checked Stellarium software, and I went to different points on Earth, and it's a global thing," Culbertson noted to FOX Weather. "So anyone on Earth should be able to see it if you are in a good position."

While the event is not considered a major astronomical occurrence like a total solar eclipse, it offers a beautiful and unusual sight for early risers.

The viewing window will be limited, as the Moon rises relatively close to sunrise, allowing for potentially only an hour or two to witness the smile from the heavens.

The "smiley face" conjunction adds to a series of celestial events captivating stargazers this month. Notably, the Lyrid meteor shower is expected to peak on the nights of April 21-22.