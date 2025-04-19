See it: Wild turkey wreaks havoc inside Indiana supermarket

GRANGER, Ind.– When most people go to the grocery store with turkey on their shopping list, they don't usually mean the live kind.

Last Thursday in Granger, Indiana, officers with the St. Joseph County Police Department were called to respond to a fowl disturbance in a supermarket.

When they arrived, they found a live turkey perched on a shelf in the pharmacy area.

A 911 call stated that the turkey had been knocking things off shelves, causing a ruckus.

In body camera footage of the officers' response, they slowly make their approach on the large bird, blankets in hand.

One officer approached the turkey from behind, preparing to snatch it by its legs.

"Watch those talons," one officer said to the other, who is reaching for the animal.

All of a sudden there's a flurry of wings as the officer grabs the bird.

It appears for a moment the turkey might make its escape, but the catch is successful!

As the footage continues, the officers carry the snared turkey out of the grocery store, and across the parking lot.

They then release the bird into some trees, where it runs away.

The St. Joseph County Police Department made light of the situation, saying no one, human or bird, was harmed in the incident.

"Props to all responding officers—especially K9 Officer O’Konski, who’s now certified in poultry negotiations!" the police department said in a Facebook post.