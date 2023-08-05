Search
Plans to fight climate change with trees hampered by seedling shortage, study says

This shortage is occurring as government and private funding is being invested in planting trees to cool cities, reduce air pollution and protect water.

By Angeli Gabriel Source FOX Weather
FILE: Planting trees in the Bronx for the betterment of the planet

FOX Weather's Kiyana Lewis is in Van Cortlandt Park in the Bronx with a preview to Earth Day. She got her hands dirty by planting some trees along with the Van Cortlandt Park Alliance for the betterment of the planet. 

U.S. tree nurseries grow neither the amount nor the diversity of species needed to supply efforts to combat climate change by planting trees, a recent study found.

According to the University of Vermont, this shortage is occurring as government and private funding is being invested in planting trees to cool cities, reduce air pollution and protect water.

"Trees are this amazing natural solution to a lot of our challenges, including climate change," said Tony D’Amato, a University of Vermont scientist who co-led the new research. "We urgently need to plant many millions of them."

Climate Change Threat to Red Spruce FLETCHER, NC - NOVEMBER 3 Seed trays hold red spruce trees cultivated inside the nursery at the Southern Highlands Reserve in Lake Toxaway, North Carolina on Friday, November 4, 2022. Climate change is posing a threat to the red spruce, and the federal government is working with the Southern Highlands Reserve to restore red spruces throughout the Southern Appalachian region. (Photo by Jacob Biba for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

FILE: Seed trays hold red spruce trees cultivated inside the nursery.

(Jacob Biba / The Washington Post / Getty Images)

"But what this paper points out is that we are woefully underserved by any kind of regional or national scale inventory of seedlings to get the job done," he added.

D’Amato, project co-lead UVM post-doctoral scientist Peter Clark and their team studied 605 plant nurseries located in 20 states in the northern U.S. They discovered that only 56 of the nurseries grew and sold seedlings in the volumes needed for conservation and reforestation.

SHANKSVILLE, PA - May 20: Kim Moose of McKees Rocks, PA plants a white pine on the 6th consecutive year ,volunteers plant trees in a field at the Flight 93 National Memorial as part of a re-forestation initiative. The volunteers added11,600 new seedlings across 17 acres of reclaimed mining ground on May 19, 20, 2017 in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Jeff Swensen for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

FILE: A volunteer plants a white pine as part of a reforestation effort in Pennsylvania.

(Jeff Swensen / The Washington Post / Getty Images)

According to the University of Vermont study, one "extreme" example of a seedling shortage involved the red spruce. The amount of red spruce needed to meet restoration goals number in the millions, but of the 605 tree nurseries in the recent study, only two kept the species in their inventory, offering only 800 seedlings for purchase as of 2022.

DISASTER RELIEF REDEFINED BY GROUP'S EFFORT TO REPLANT LOST TREES

The research team also discovered a shortage of species diversity in those nurseries. Plus, the nurseries offered a limited number of trees adapted to diverse local conditions and climates. This means that the few tree species they had in their inventory were adapted to grow in a few select environments.

Map showing the unique "seed zones" for red oak trees. The natural range for the red oak is noted in a dotted line perimeter. Note the areas color-coded to indicate the areas of "Low" (yellow) to "No" (red) diversity in seed source collected.

(Peter Clark / BioScience / University of Vermont / FOX Weather)

Of the tree species offered in many areas, none were adapted for the local environment. Because of this, seedlings for one geographic zone may have to be brought in from a different zone, decreasing the chances of the trees’ survival.

Additionally, researchers found that the forest nurseries prioritized maintaining a supply of tree species valued for commercial timber production rather than species valued for conservation efforts, ecological restoration or climate adaptation.

A land loader moves logs during a tree harvest in Moundsville, West Virginia, U.S., on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. Lumber reached an all-time high Friday and then fell by the most on record Monday. Photographer: Ty Wright/Bloomberg

FILE: A collection of red oak trees harvested for their timber.

(Ty Wright / Bloomberg / Getty Images)

This shortage in diversity rivals the issue of limited seedling production, according to Clark.

"The number of seedlings is a challenge, but finding the diversity we need to restore ecologically complex forests – not just a few industrial workhorse species commonly used for commercial timber operations, like white pine – is an even bigger bottleneck," he said.

To address this shortage, the team said that federal and state investments need to be expanded to increase public tree nurseries and seed collection efforts. They believe that this may stimulate production from private nurseries once a stable demand is in place.

