Third Florida surfer bitten by shark at popular beach describes 'lucky' moment

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - Just a couple of days after getting bitten by a shark, Brandon Boncore isn't fazed by the sight of his surfboard, still spotted with his own blood.

He was surfing near the inlet early Monday morning in New Smyrna Beach, Florida, when he fell off his board riding one of the last waves of the day, according to a report from FOX 35 in Orlando.

"The shark bit me right on the foot," Boncore said. "Something clamped onto me. I knew it was a shark right away, but it was just a lot of pressure that kind of clamped on my foot. Took my right foot, kicked it away, and at that point got on my board and paddled away and tried to wave someone down."

Boncore was rushed to the hospital and had surgery. He said he was lucky the bite missed most major tendons and arteries, but a tooth had to be removed from his bone.

"One of my buddy’s friends actually got bit last week, and his was a lot worse than mine, so I’m really lucky," Boncore said.

Boncore's recovery won't be as extensive as it will be for Chris Pospisil, the last shark bite victim in New Smyrna Beach.

"I surfed that day," Boncore said. "He was there in the afternoon. I surfed that morning, the same spot so that could have happened to me, and it kind of did."

On Monday, the SKYFOX drone captured images of sharks swimming in the same area. Boncore says he saw them too, but insists he'll get back out there.

"If there’s sharks around, just kind of keep your distance and that’s all you can do," he said. "That’s part of the package, right? You go out and surf, there’s sharks in the water. It’s not our ocean."

What are the odds of being bitten by a shark?

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) said it's "extremely unlikely" for a person to be bitten by a shark in Florida waters. If a shark does attack, officials said the injury is typically not life-threatening.

If swimming on an ocean beach or inland waters, the FWC recommends staying in groups, as sharks are likely to bite a solitary individual. Swim in areas tended by lifeguards and avoid being in the water during darkness or twilight hours when sharks are most active.

Sharks also tend to hunt in areas with large schools of bait fish, such as the opening to jetties.