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Teen rescued by Coast Guard following shark attack off Texas coast over Memorial Day

Local news outlets report that the teenager was trying to bring the animal on board when the shark bit him, and his father applied a tourniquet to help stop the bleeding.

By Olivia Stephens
Source FOX Weather
A spearfisherman is recovering in Miami after authorities said he was bitten by a shark while fishing around a reef in the Keys on Monday.  04:08

FILE: Shark bites man while he was spear fishing off Key West, Florida

A spearfisherman is recovering in Miami after authorities said he was bitten by a shark while fishing around a reef in the Keys on Monday. 

GALVESTON, Texas — A 17-year-old boy was rushed to emergency medical personnel on Memorial Day after sustaining a shark bite injury while aboard a boat offshore of Galveston, Texas

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, there were three occupants on board the recreational vessel, including the victim and his father. 

FILE - Great White Shark, Carcharodon carcharias, dorsal fin six nautical miles off the coast of Gansbaai, quite close to Dyer Iceland and Geyser Rock, a great white shark breaks through the water surface. Its dorsal fin is an individual, special distinguishing feature of the shark, unique and unmistakable. The dorsal fin and also the tail fin with its asymmetric structure are ideal for the mobility of the shark.

FILE - Great White Shark, Carcharodon carcharias, dorsal fin six nautical miles off the coast of Gansbaai, quite close to Dyer Iceland and Geyser Rock, a great white shark breaks through the water surface. Its dorsal fin is an individual, special distinguishing feature of the shark, unique and unmistakable. The dorsal fin and also the tail fin with its asymmetric structure are ideal for the mobility of the shark.

(Education Images/Universal Images Group / FOX Weather)

Local news outlets report that the teenager was trying to bring the animal on board when the shark bit him, and his father applied a tourniquet to help stop the bleeding. 

STAY SHARK SMART: WHAT TO KNOW WHEN YOU HEAD INTO THE WATER

The U.S. Coast Guard said Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders received notice from the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office around 3 p.m. regarding three people aboard a vessel traveling toward Galveston Yacht Basin with an injured teen onboard.

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The vessel subsequently became disabled near the Galveston South Jetties as it was racing back to shore and lost power, local news reports indicate.

People walk down Galveston Beach.

People walk down Galveston Beach.

(Mark Mulligan / Houston Chronicle)

Watchstanders directed the launch of the boatcew to the scene and once they arrived, they transferred the injured teen and his father aboard the Coast Guard vessel.

WHERE DO MOST SHARK ATTACKS HAPPEN IN THE US?

The 17-year-old boy was then transported to Coast Guard Base Galveston, where emergency medical personnel met him. The teen was reported to be in stable condition.

FILE: An adult white shark

FILE: An adult white shark

( Prisma Bildagentur/Universal Images Group via Getty Images / Getty Images)

A local news station in Houston shared that he was transported to the University of Texas Medical Branch for treatment.

Further details about his condition and the injury have not been released at this time. 

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