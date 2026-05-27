Teen rescued by Coast Guard following shark attack off Texas coast over Memorial Day

GALVESTON, Texas — A 17-year-old boy was rushed to emergency medical personnel on Memorial Day after sustaining a shark bite injury while aboard a boat offshore of Galveston, Texas.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, there were three occupants on board the recreational vessel, including the victim and his father.

Local news outlets report that the teenager was trying to bring the animal on board when the shark bit him, and his father applied a tourniquet to help stop the bleeding.

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The U.S. Coast Guard said Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders received notice from the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office around 3 p.m. regarding three people aboard a vessel traveling toward Galveston Yacht Basin with an injured teen onboard.

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The vessel subsequently became disabled near the Galveston South Jetties as it was racing back to shore and lost power, local news reports indicate.

Watchstanders directed the launch of the boatcew to the scene and once they arrived, they transferred the injured teen and his father aboard the Coast Guard vessel.

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The 17-year-old boy was then transported to Coast Guard Base Galveston, where emergency medical personnel met him. The teen was reported to be in stable condition.

A local news station in Houston shared that he was transported to the University of Texas Medical Branch for treatment.

Further details about his condition and the injury have not been released at this time.