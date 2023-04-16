Aerial video shows smelly sargassum seaweed invading Florida beach as people try to swim in water

Beachgoers walk past seaweed that washed ashore on March 16, 2023 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA - MARCH 16: Jason the dog lays on seaweed that washed ashore on March 16, 2023 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Reports indicate that this summer, a huge mass of sargassum seaweed that has formed in the Atlantic Ocean is possibly headed for the Florida coastlines and shores throughout the Gulf of Mexico. The sargassum, a naturally occurring type of macroalgae, spans more than 5,000 miles.
A tractor plows seaweed that washed ashore into the beach sand on March 16, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
A massive buildup of seaweed that scientists have tracked for months has started to wash ashore the Sunshine State, with experts warning that the worst could still be ahead.
A dead fish is seen in the seaweed at Oceanfront Park in Boynton Beach, Fla., Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018. Officials have confirmed that red tide has appeared on Florida&apos;s Atlantic Coast. (Joe Cavaretta/South Florida Sun Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)
Sargassum seaweed along the beaches in Fort Lauderdale on June 23, 2022. The city has started composting the seaweed into soil. (Image: Brandy Campbell/FOX Weather)
Sargassum seaweed has been washing up on Florida beaches creating a rotten egg smell.
Sargassum seaweed lines the beaches in Fort Lauderdale on June 23, 2022. The city has started composting the seaweed into soil. (Image: Brandy Campbell/FOX Weather)
Beachgoers sit among the sargassum seaweed that lines the beaches in Fort Lauderdale on June 23, 2022. The city has started composting the seaweed into soil. (Image: Brandy Campbell/FOX Weather)
Smathers Beach seaweed 3/23/2023
The giant bloom of seaweed continues to grow and has become a problem, especially for those in the Florida Keys.
A 5,000-mile-wide blob of floating sargassum seaweed has reached the Florida Keys, and video from Cocoplum Beach on Easter Sunday in Marathon, Florida, shows it washing on shore and piled up along the beach.
Due to the currents near the Florida Keys, the thick blobs have been getting pushed closer to shore, leading to some unpleasant days for beachgoers.
Officials say the rotting seaweed releases hydrogen sulfide gas, making the beach smell like rotten eggs. The hydrogen sulfide can also irritate the eyes, nose and throat, which can be particularly problematic for people with asthma and other breathing conditions.