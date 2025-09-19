Watch: 2 swimmers saved from rip current along New York City beach

NEW YORK CITY – New York City firefighters saved two swimmers who became caught in a rip current near Rockaway Beach on Sunday evening.

A man and woman were initially spotted being quickly pulled out into the water and toward the tip of a jetty, officials said.

Upon seeing this, firefighters swam out and were able to first reach the man, who they quickly brought to safety. Immediately after, they returned to the water to rescue the woman.

Rip currents are strong, narrow currents that flow away from the shore in a perpendicular or sharp angle.

Rip currents typically form in waters that are 10 feet deep or less. They are usually 25 yards wide or less, but can flow for hundreds of yards away from shore, NOAA said.

They reach speeds of 1 to 2 feet per second on average, but can reach speeds of up to 8 feet per second – or faster than any Olympic swimmer on record. This speed is what allows rip currents to quickly pull in swimmers and drag them away from shore.

Rip currents cause an estimated 100 deaths each year, according to NOAA. So far in 2025, 78 people have died due to rip currents.