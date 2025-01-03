See it: Rare eagle among largest birds of prey in the world spotted thousands of miles from home

Visitors were recently treated to an "unusual" sighting in eastern Canada’s Terra Nova National Park, where they spotted a rare bird that was perched thousands of miles from home.

Mostly found in the Russian Far East and northern Japan, the Steller’s sea eagle is listed as "vulnerable" by the International Union for Conservation of Nature, with fewer than 5,000 left in the wild.

One of those left somehow ended up in eastern Canada a few weeks ago, as seen in photos taken by photographer Sandra Moss.

next Image 1 of 3

prev next Image 2 of 3

prev Image 3 of 3

The bird is seen perched atop a tree, with its bright orange beak and feet popping upon the backdrop of gray clouds.

Terra Nova National Park officials said the bird is one of the largest birds of prey on the planet, donning a wingspan of 8 feet and weighing about 13 pounds. They noted that it is about 25% larger than a bald eagle.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

Because of the rare sighting of the Steller’s sea eagle, officials temporarily reopened the park which had been closed for the winter season.

That allowed park visitors to end their 2024 with a possibly once-in-a-lifetime viewing of a Steller’s sea eagle in the wild.