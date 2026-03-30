Starlink loses contact with satellite above Earth, but the 'anomaly' poses no risk

Space lovers have had an active month of news as of late, with recent meteor sightings, solar flares and the launch of Artemis II approaching this week.

On Sunday, Starlink satellite 34343 experienced an "anomaly" during its orbit, resulting in the loss of communications with the satellite, according to Starlink.

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This comes as a solar flare caught the attention of NASA officials on Sunday, with the launch of Artemis II just days away.

The latest analysis shows that the International Space Station was under no risk at the time of this event, and that there is no renewed threat to its crew.

Officials said this will not affect the launch of Artemis II on Wednesday.

As a result of the recent solar flare event, SpaceX and Starlink teams will be working to determine the cause of the satellite losing communications, which happened at about 347 miles above Earth.

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"The SpaceX and Starlink teams are actively working to determine the root cause and will rapidly implement any necessary corrective actions," a statement from Starlink reads.