Debris from SpaceX rocket launch reportedly washing ashore on Mexican beaches

MATAMOROS, Mexico - Debris from SpaceX’s latest Starship test flight is reportedly being found along beaches in northeastern Mexico and parts of southern Texas, sparking concern among environmental groups and raising questions about the consequences of attempts to reach space.

The material, which is believed to be remnants of SpaceX’s ninth Starship test flight, includes fragments of aluminum, plastic shards and several large tanks, according to Conibio Global A.C., a nonprofit environmental organization.

The test flight from nearby Boca Chica, Texas, launched with no apparent issues on the night of May 27, but, during the mission, the Super Heavy booster failed to complete a controlled landing burn and crashed into the Gulf of America.

Environmental crews in Mexico have since documented widespread debris washing ashore beaches, with some of the objects recovered reportedly marked with the name ‘SpaceX.’

Of particular concern to environmentalists is the timing of the event with the annual sea turtle nesting season.

Affected beaches are known nesting grounds for several species of sea turtles, including the endangered Kemp’s ridley.

Conservation groups worry that hatchlings will encounter hazardous debris, which could be ingested or block their path to the sea.

In addition to the threat to marine life, the environmental group says the debris poses risks to the fishing industry, which is vital to the region.

The organization has been documenting cleanup efforts and is urging national and international authorities to hold the Elon Musk-run space company responsible.

FOX Weather reached out for comment on the story and similar to all other previous inquiries, no response was received.

While SpaceX has not publicly responded to the reports, the incident adds to an ongoing debate about the unintentional impacts of rocket launches.

The FAA has faced previous legal action over allowing SpaceX to operate following debris being scattered across environmentally sensitive regions of the Lone Star State.

While legal responsibilities may be somewhat unclear, a long-standing memo from the United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs states: "A launching State shall be absolutely liable to pay compensation for damage caused by its space object on the surface of the Earth or to aircraft in flight."