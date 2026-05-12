How many launches will SpaceX complete in May after a very active April?

FLORIDA – It has been an active May so far for space lovers, as a plethora of rockets have been launched over the course of the month.

As SpaceX operations continue, the Falcon 9 uncrewed rocket has once again blasted off into space on Monday.

Falcon 9 is a reusable two-stage rocket designed for reliable and safe transport of people and supplies into Earth's orbit and beyond.

This would mark the 4th launch so far this month, with an additional five planned launches over the next nearly 2 weeks.

Currently, prediction markets over at Kalshi are expecting a 90% chance of over 10 launches.

Those same markets are expecting a 37% chance of at least 12 total rocket launches by the end of May, two more than SpaceX has scheduled for flight.

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The world's leader in reusable rockets completed 12 launches in April, giving reason to believe this could happen again.

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SpaceX will continue to update the public on upcoming missions and the status of each flight.