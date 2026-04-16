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SpaceX pushes forward with April launch plans after Artemis II's historic mission

Let's take a look at what the prediction markets brought to you by Kalshi are saying about how many launches SpaceX will have in the month of April.

By Kieran Sullivan
Source FOX Weather
NEXT STOP, SPACE 🚀: Artemis II is roaring into space on a mission to make history after liftoff from Kennedy Space Center in Florida. This is humanity’s return to deep space, and the beginning of a bold journey around the Moon. Stay locked with FOX Weather for every second of this historic mission. 03:07

Artemis II lifts off from Kennedy Space Center

NEXT STOP, SPACE 🚀: Artemis II is roaring into space on a mission to make history after liftoff from Kennedy Space Center in Florida. This is humanity’s return to deep space, and the beginning of a bold journey around the Moon. Stay locked with FOX Weather for every second of this historic mission.

Fresh off Artemis II’s lunar mission, interest in spaceflight is surging—and SpaceX is maintaining a rapid launch cadence, lighting up the skies with uncrewed rockets this month.

SpaceX has already completed six launches in April from launch sites in California and Florida.

NASA'S ARTEMIS PROGRAM: PAVING THE WAY FOR HUMANKIND'S RETURN TO THE MOON AND BEYOND

While none of these launches are crewed, this month's launches have supported humans on Earth and in space.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 reusable rocket booster on display outside the company's facilities in Hawthorne, California, US, on Monday, April 13, 2026. 

(Ethan Swope/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Five of this month’s completed launches have deployed Starlink satellites into low Earth orbit, expanding SpaceX’s rapidly growing network to deliver high-speed internet coverage worldwide.

For humans in space, SpaceX conducted a commercial resupply mission to the International Space Station. A Falcon 9 rocket launched a commercial spacecraft carrying approximately 11,000 pounds of equipment – made up of science and supplies – to support astronauts on extended stays aboard the orbital laboratory.

Let’s take a closer look at how trading on prediction markets has evolved around SpaceX launches this month.

All six launches have been by the Falcon 9, a partially reusable, two-stage-to-orbit, medium-lift launch vehicle designed and manufactured in the US.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off from pad 40 at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in the United States, carrying Northrop Grumman's Cygnus-XL (NG-24) cargo ship with 5.5 tons of science and supplies to the International Space Station, on April 11, 2026. 

(Photo by Manuel Mazzanti/NurPhoto via Getty Images / Getty Images)

According to SpaceX, there are five upcoming launches planned for the month of April.

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