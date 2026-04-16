SpaceX pushes forward with April launch plans after Artemis II's historic mission

Fresh off Artemis II’s lunar mission, interest in spaceflight is surging—and SpaceX is maintaining a rapid launch cadence, lighting up the skies with uncrewed rockets this month.

SpaceX has already completed six launches in April from launch sites in California and Florida.

NASA'S ARTEMIS PROGRAM: PAVING THE WAY FOR HUMANKIND'S RETURN TO THE MOON AND BEYOND

While none of these launches are crewed, this month's launches have supported humans on Earth and in space.

Five of this month’s completed launches have deployed Starlink satellites into low Earth orbit, expanding SpaceX’s rapidly growing network to deliver high-speed internet coverage worldwide.

For humans in space, SpaceX conducted a commercial resupply mission to the International Space Station. A Falcon 9 rocket launched a commercial spacecraft carrying approximately 11,000 pounds of equipment – made up of science and supplies – to support astronauts on extended stays aboard the orbital laboratory.

Let’s take a closer look at how trading on prediction markets has evolved around SpaceX launches this month.

All six launches have been by the Falcon 9, a partially reusable, two-stage-to-orbit, medium-lift launch vehicle designed and manufactured in the US.

According to SpaceX, there are five upcoming launches planned for the month of April.