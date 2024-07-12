SpaceX Falcon 9 rockets grounded following failure in space

Skygazers hoping to catch a glimpse of the next SpaceX rocket launch may have to wait a while after the company suffered a failure about an hour into what was expected to be a routine deployment of satellites.

The incident unfolded Thursday after a Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from California’s Vandenberg Space Force Base with 20 Starlink satellites aboard being taken to orbit.

According to SpaceX, the rocket's second stage did not properly fire. As a result, satellites were deployed in orbit sooner than expected.

The premature deployment means the satellites will eventually succumb to Earth’s gravitational pull and burn up in the atmosphere.

The Federal Aviation Administration, which monitors and regulates commercial space launches, immediately issued a statement saying it will launch an investigation, during which SpaceX will halt launches of similar models.

GEOMAGNETIC STORM CAUSES DESTRUCTION OF 40 NEW STARLINK SATELLITES

The Falcon 9 rocket is often referred to as the workhorse of the industry after having flown hundreds of missions.

Less than 24 hours after the failure, SpaceX appeared to place blame on a liquid oxygen leak, which may have been behind why cameras captured the buildup of ice on the rocket.

"This event is a reminder of how technically challenging spaceflight is," the private space company said in a statement. "To date, we have completed 364 successful Falcon launches – safely carrying astronauts, customer payloads and thousands of Starlink satellites to orbit – making the Falcon family of rockets one of the most reliable in the world. SpaceX will perform a full investigation in coordination with the FAA, determine root cause, and make corrective actions to ensure the success of future missions."

Elon Musk’s company stated that the affected satellites do not pose a threat to other space operations and will completely burn up in the atmosphere.

During previous crewed SpaceX launches, pieces of what is known as the Dragon trunk have survived reentry and have impacted Earth’s surface.

Fortunately, none of these events resulted in injuries or significant property damage.

NASA and SpaceX are said to be exploring solutions to minimize the risk of falling debris, but the timeline for a potential redesign is unclear.

PIECE OF SUSPECTED SPACE DEBRIS FOUND IN RURAL NORTH CAROLINA

SpaceX has not stated how long it expects the Falcon 9 rocket to be out of commission.

Since 2010, the company has launched hundreds of rockets, with less than a handful ending in failure.

The suspension of rocket launches is expected to cause delays not only for future satellite deployments but also for crewed missions like the ‘Polaris Dawn’ spaceflight, originally planned for the end of the month.

"SpaceX has an incredible track record with Falcon 9," stated Jared Isaacman, an American billionaire and commander of the Polaris mission. "I can say from personal experience they are very transparent when issues arise. I have no doubt they will arrive at a cause quickly and ensure the most cost-effective and reliable launch vehicle keeps delivering payload to orbit. As for Polaris Dawn, we will fly whenever SpaceX is ready and with complete confidence in the rocket, spaceship and operations."

The FAA did not say how long the investigation could last but reviews of SpaceX’s Starship spacecraft in Texas have lasted anywhere from weeks to several months.

The agency said the investigation is designed to enhance public safety, determine the cause of the failure and identify corrective actions to prevent a repeat scenario from happening again.

NASA has not publicly stated how many of its missions will be potentially delayed, with the agency relying on SpaceX for both crewed and non-crewed flights to the International Space Station.