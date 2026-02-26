Video: Snowplow driver rescues two dogs during blizzard in New York

BABYLON, N.Y. – A miracle unfolded in Long Island, New York, amid a historic snowstorm this week involving two furry friends.

Kenny McGowan, a snowplow driver for the Department of Public Works (DPW), was out plowing roads near the town hall of Babylon, New York, when he noticed two dogs walking in the middle of the road.

"Someone is going to hit them," he recalled as he followed the dogs a mile down the road amidst a historic blizzard in the Northeast.

Footage provided by McGowan and the Town of Babylon Government shows the two dogs trotting down the snow-filled road, unaware of the potential dangers involved in the winter storm.

Luckily, as he followed the dogs, he was able to maneuver his truck to block traffic and get the dogs to safety.

Several other good Samaritans brought a rope to secure the dogs and a blanket to keep them warm, and placed them in a DPW truck.

Thanks to McGowan's quick response, both dogs were brought to an animal shelter, where staff tracked down the owners.

"It could have been a tragedy," McGowan said in a release from the Town of Babylon Government. "The number of people who stopped to help, it shows that people do care."