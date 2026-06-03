Fisherman in critical condition after being hooked by sneaker wave on San Francisco beach

SAN FRANCISCO, Cali. – A sneaker wave hooked a fisherman on Baker Beach in San Francisco, sweeping the angler into the Pacific Ocean around 1 p.m. last Friday.

The incident triggered a hefty rescue effort from the San Francisco Fire Department, with first-responders flocking to the Presidio area on the ground, in the air and in the water.

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Police boats, helicopters and drones aided fire department crews in the rescue of the "incapacitated" fisherman that was struck by the sudden wave, the San Francisco Fire Department said in a Facebook post.

Witnesses reported to 911 that the fisherman was standing near the shoreline and was suddenly swept into the ocean by a sneaker wave.

On the West Coast of the U.S., sneaker waves are a serious threat, and they are as dangerous as they are unpredictable.

Sneaker waves are waves that rush up a coastline much more aggressively and further than expected.

Even on calm days, sneaker waves can spawn out of nowhere without warning, and pack enough punch to knock people off their feet and into the water.

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Three rescue swimmers from San Francisco Fire Department Engine and Truck 14 reached the victim within minutes and brought the angler to shore.

According to the fire department, paramedics on scene continued advanced life support measures on the beach.

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The fisherman was transported to a local hospital in critical condition, according to the San Francisco Fire Department.