Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Earth & Space
Published

Watch: Pros called after venomous snake sucked up with vacuum cleaner

The owner of Hervey Bay Snake Catchers was called to a resort in Eli Waters, Australia, after the managers said the yellow-faced whip snake had been sucked up while they were cleaning one of the units.

By Chris Oberholtz Source FOX Weather
When Drew Godfrey, of Hervey Bay Snake Catchers﻿, thinks he's seen it all in his profession, someone calls him and says their wife has sucked a snake up with the vacuum cleaner! Thankfully, the snake was unharmed, just a little dusty and confused, Godfrey said. 02:44

Snake rescued after Australian woman sucks reptile up in vacuum cleaner

When Drew Godfrey, of Hervey Bay Snake Catchers﻿, thinks he's seen it all in his profession, someone calls him and says their wife has sucked a snake up with the vacuum cleaner! Thankfully, the snake was unharmed, just a little dusty and confused, Godfrey said.

ELI WATERS, Australia – Snake whisper Drew Godfrey was dressed for the beach when he got the most unusual call.

The owner of Hervey Bay Snake Catchers, a 24/7 snake relocation business operating on the Fraser Coast in Queensland, Australia, was ready for a nice kayak adventure before his latest customer sought out his help.

AUSTRALIAN WOMAN UNCOVERS HIGHLY VENOMOUS SNAKE SLITHERING IN HER BED

Snake rescued after Australia woman sucks reptile up in vacuum cleaner

The owner of Hervey Bay Snake Catchers was called to a resort in Eli Waters, Australia, to rescue a snake.

(Hervey Bay Snake Catchers)

"So just when you think you’ve seen it all in this job, someone calls you and says their wife has sucked a snake up with the vacuum cleaner," he said in a Facebook post on May 4

Godfrey told local media that he was called to a resort in Eli Waters after the managers said the snake had been sucked up while they were cleaning one of the units.

In the video of the rescue above, Godfrey first checked the vacuum's tubing before pulling the hatchling from the appliance's dust bag.

WHERE DO SNAKES GO IN THE WINTER?

Snake rescued after Australia woman sucks reptile up in vacuum cleaner

 Drew Godfrey pulls the hatchling from the vacuum cleaner's dust bag.

(Hervey Bay Snake Catchers)

It turned out to be a small yellow-faced whip snake, a species of venomous snake in the family Elapidae – a family containing many dangerous snakes.

"Poor little guy," Godfrey said. "I bet that sucked for you. I'm just glad It's okay."

At the time, Godfrey said he was afraid that he was going to uncover a dead snake when he first arrived, but the tough little bugger survived the trip in the vacuum. The snake was unharmed – just a little dusty and confused.

AMERICA'S RAREST SNAKE FOUND CHOKED TO DEATH ON GIANT CENTIPEDE IN FLORIDA

Snake rescued after Australia woman sucks reptile up in vacuum cleaner

Thankfully, the hatchling yellow-faced whip snake was unharmed.

(Hervey Bay Snake Catchers)

After the rescue, Godfrey said he released the snake into the wild.

Godfrey said there’s been a huge spike in people catching snakes themselves lately.

"I assume people watch a few YouTube videos and think it looks easy," he said. "But anyone that goes to work every day makes their job look easy, that doesn’t mean it is! If you found a bomb in the backyard, you’d call a bomb squad, you wouldn’t try to disarm it cause you watched Die Hard once!"

Godfrey said it’s illegal to handle and relocate wildlife without the correct authority.

"That’s how people die too," he adds. "Please don’t become a statistic!"

Tags
Loading.