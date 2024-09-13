Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Earth & Space
Published

See it: Snake barfs up two other snakes, including rattlesnake, after found in Georgia

Those squeamish photos show a burly, 4-foot-long eastern indigo snake that had eaten not just one, but two other snakes – a young rat snake and a juvenile eastern diamond-backed rattlesnake.

By Angeli Gabriel Source FOX Weather
A recent video shows images of wild prairie rattlesnakes in a Colorado den that is home to hundreds of the slithering reptiles. (Courtesy: Project RattleCam via Storyful) 02:21

Pregnant rattlesnakes slither over each other in Colorado 'Mega-Den'

A recent video shows images of wild prairie rattlesnakes in a Colorado den that is home to hundreds of the slithering reptiles. (Courtesy: Project RattleCam via Storyful)

It’s a snake-eat-snake world out there, and the Georgia Department of Natural Resources has the photos to prove it.

Those squeamish photos show a burly, 4-foot-long eastern indigo snake that had eaten not just one, but two other snakes – a young rat snake and a juvenile eastern diamond-backed rattlesnake.

The three snakes.

The three snakes.

(Georgia DNR / FOX Weather)

The fates of this trio converged when the indigo snake was picked up last fall in southeast Georgia by wildlife technician Matt Moore.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

The Georgia DNR said that after catching and tagging the snake, Moore found that it had regurgitated the rat snake and rattlesnake.

The indigo snake.

The indigo snake.

(Georgia DNR / FOX Weather)

To make matters more curious, the rattlesnake, which was thought to be dead, ended up showing signs of life about an hour later.

WATCH: BABY RATTLESNAKES EMERGE WHERE THOUSANDS OF SNAKES SEEN SLITHERING IN COLORADO ‘MEGA-DEN’

Additionally, it appeared to have a noticeable bulge, the DNR said. This indicated that the rattlesnake had eaten a large mouse.

Note the area where the mouse is.

Note the area where the mouse is.

(Georgia DNR / FOX Weather)

The rattlesnake was found basking in the sun after this episode. The young rat snake, however, was truly dead.

"This unusual episode not only reveals the indigo’s impressive hunting abilities but also the rattlesnake's unexpected resilience," the DNR said. "Nature truly has its surprises!"

Tags
Loading...