Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Earth & Space
Published

Photos: Stargazers treated with breathtaking display of Northern Lights across US

For those who missed colorful skies on Tuesday, another geomagnetic storm is expected to occur on Wednesday, according to the FOX Forecast Center.

By Kevin Fitzgerald Source FOX Weather
The northern lights were spotted Tuesday night as far south as Alabama during a G4 geomagnetic storm caused by the strongest solar flare of 2025. Dr. Steph Yardley, Vice Chancellor Fellow at Northumbria University joined FOX Weather Meteorologist Ari Sarsalari to discuss the rare celestial event.

Northern lights dazzle across Lower 48 during G4 geomagnetic storm from strongest solar flare of 2025

The northern lights were spotted Tuesday night as far south as Alabama during a G4 geomagnetic storm caused by the strongest solar flare of 2025. Dr. Steph Yardley, Vice Chancellor Fellow at Northumbria University joined FOX Weather Meteorologist Ari Sarsalari to discuss the rare celestial event.

Americans were given the experience of a lifetime on Nov. 11th when the Northern Lights put on an amazing display over the Lower 48.

The phenomenon occurs after solar events known as coronal mass ejections (CME), or solar flares, interact with the oxygen and nitrogen in the Earth's magnetic field. This creates a geomagnetic storm, which produces the vivid colors in the sky.

NORTHERN LIGHTS DAZZLE ACROSS LOWER 48 DURING G4 GEOMAGNETIC STORM FROM STRONGEST SOLAR FLARE OF 2025

Skywatchers across the US took to social media to document the nighttime spectacle:

NEW HAMPSHIRE

A dazzling display of Northern Lights over Sandown, NH

Northern Lights over Sandown, NH

A dazzling display of Northern Lights over Sandown, NH

ILLINOIS

  • Northern Lights over Champaign, IL
    Image 1 of 2

    Northern Lights over Champaign, IL on November 11, 2025 (@wxkaitlynj/X)

  • Northern Lights over Marion County, IL
    Image 2 of 2

    Northern Lights over Marion County, IL (@caseyphotoz/X)

After seeing heavy snowfall earlier in the week, residents across The Prairie State were gifted with clear views of the phenomenon.

NORTH CAROLINA

Northern Lights over Spruce Pine, NC

Northern Lights dazzle over Spruce Pine, NC

(Jennifer McMahon)

The aurora was even visible in southern states, with North Carolina getting the opportunity to see the bright pink and purple hues in the sky.

WISCONSIN

Northern Lights over Ashland, WI

Northern Lights over Ashland, WI

(@clkoval/X)

WHAT IS A GEOMAGNETIC STORM?

MINNESOTA

Northern Lights over Northern Minnesota

A spectacular display of red lights over Northern Minnesota

(@kkvolt/X)

WYOMING

Northern Lights over Cheyenne, WY

Northern Lights shine over the National Weather Service office in Cheyenne, WY

(@nwscheynne/X)

NORTH DAKOTA

A bright green aurora of light shining over North Dakota during Tuesday night's Northern Light spectacle

Northern Lights over Inkster, ND

A bright green aurora of light shining over North Dakota during Tuesday night's Northern Light spectacle

7 THINGS TO KNOW ABOUT THE NORTHERN LIGHTS

NEBRASKA

Northern Lights over Blair, NE

Northern Lights over Blair, NE

(Amy Thallas)

IOWA

The northern lights dazzle over Johnston, Iowa Tuesday night.

Northern lights dazzle over Johnston, Iowa

The northern lights dazzle over Johnston, Iowa Tuesday night.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

NEW JERSEY

Northern lights seen over Budd Lake, New Jersey on Tuesday Nov. 11, 2025.

Northern lights seen over Budd Lake, New Jersey on Tuesday Nov. 11, 2025.

(Matthew Mueller )

Budd Lake, NJ, which is about an hour west of New York City, was able to get in on the action and witness the sky turn a bright green.

For those who missed colorful skies on Tuesday, another geomagnetic storm is expected to occur on Wednesday, according to the FOX Forecast Center.

Tags
Loading...