Photos: Stargazers treated with breathtaking display of Northern Lights across US

Americans were given the experience of a lifetime on Nov. 11th when the Northern Lights put on an amazing display over the Lower 48.

The phenomenon occurs after solar events known as coronal mass ejections (CME), or solar flares, interact with the oxygen and nitrogen in the Earth's magnetic field. This creates a geomagnetic storm, which produces the vivid colors in the sky.

NORTHERN LIGHTS DAZZLE ACROSS LOWER 48 DURING G4 GEOMAGNETIC STORM FROM STRONGEST SOLAR FLARE OF 2025

Skywatchers across the US took to social media to document the nighttime spectacle:

NEW HAMPSHIRE

ILLINOIS

next Image 1 of 2

prev Image 2 of 2

After seeing heavy snowfall earlier in the week, residents across The Prairie State were gifted with clear views of the phenomenon.

NORTH CAROLINA

The aurora was even visible in southern states, with North Carolina getting the opportunity to see the bright pink and purple hues in the sky.

WISCONSIN

WHAT IS A GEOMAGNETIC STORM?

MINNESOTA

WYOMING

NORTH DAKOTA

7 THINGS TO KNOW ABOUT THE NORTHERN LIGHTS

NEBRASKA

IOWA

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

NEW JERSEY

Budd Lake, NJ, which is about an hour west of New York City, was able to get in on the action and witness the sky turn a bright green.

For those who missed colorful skies on Tuesday, another geomagnetic storm is expected to occur on Wednesday, according to the FOX Forecast Center.