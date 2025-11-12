Photos: Stargazers treated with breathtaking display of Northern Lights across US
For those who missed colorful skies on Tuesday, another geomagnetic storm is expected to occur on Wednesday, according to the FOX Forecast Center.
Americans were given the experience of a lifetime on Nov. 11th when the Northern Lights put on an amazing display over the Lower 48.
The phenomenon occurs after solar events known as coronal mass ejections (CME), or solar flares, interact with the oxygen and nitrogen in the Earth's magnetic field. This creates a geomagnetic storm, which produces the vivid colors in the sky.
Skywatchers across the US took to social media to document the nighttime spectacle:
NEW HAMPSHIRE
ILLINOIS
After seeing heavy snowfall earlier in the week, residents across The Prairie State were gifted with clear views of the phenomenon.
NORTH CAROLINA
The aurora was even visible in southern states, with North Carolina getting the opportunity to see the bright pink and purple hues in the sky.
WISCONSIN
MINNESOTA
WYOMING
NORTH DAKOTA
NEBRASKA
IOWA
NEW JERSEY
Budd Lake, NJ, which is about an hour west of New York City, was able to get in on the action and witness the sky turn a bright green.
