Surfer loses part of leg after shark bite off Maui

MAUI, Hawaii – A 61-year-old surfer lost part of his leg after he was bitten by a shark Friday morning off the Hawaiian island of Maui.

The incident occurred at Waiehu Beach Park, where the man was at a surf spot called "Sand Piles," according to Maui Police and Fire officials.

First responders were dispatched to the scene at 7:05 a.m and confirmed that the shark had bitten off the victim's leg from the knee down.

The victim was awake and alert while being treated on the beach, according to Maui Department of Fire and Public Safety Assistant Chief Jeff Giesea.

The surfer was then transported to Maui Memorial Medical Center in critical condition, officials said. His current status was not given.

The public is asked to stay out of the water at Waiehu Beach Park through at least noon on Saturday, depending on whether further shark activity is detected.

Maui officials are patrolling nearby waters for any shark activity.