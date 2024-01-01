Search
Man dies after shark encounter along Maui beach

Police in Hawaii said a man died after a shark encounter at a Maui beach.

By Chris Williams Source FOX TV Digital Team
PAIA, Hawaii - Police in Hawaii said a man died after a shark encounter at a Maui beach. 

First responders said offices responded to the beach area of 93 Hana Highway in Paia on Saturday before noon. 

Officers said they found a 39-year-old man being transported after he sustained injuries from a shark encounter.

They said life-saving measures were taken until medics arrived. 

The unidentified man was sent to the Maui Memorial Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries and died. 

Officers said there were no signs of foul play, and an autopsy has been scheduled. 

This story was reported from Los Angeles. 

