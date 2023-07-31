Man critically injured after shark bite off Florida's Anna Maria Island

ANNA MARIA ISLAND, Fla. - A man is recovering in the hospital after he was bitten by a shark off Anna Maria Island in Florida, according to West Manatee Fire Rescue.

Authorities say while they were offloading nearly a dozen people, including six children, to the Kingfish Boat Ramp, after two boats collided, another boat arrived with a man who said he had been bitten by a shark, according to a report from FOX 13 News in Tampa.

Officials did not release many details but say the man is in his early 20s, and he was bitten in the lower leg off the north end of the island.

Rodney Kwiatkowski, Fire Marshal at West Manatee Fire Rescue District, said someone with the man had applied a tourniquet, which may have saved his extremity.

He added that the man was taken to Blake Hospital with critical injuries.

"It’s rare. This might be the third incident that I am aware of here since 2008," Kwiatkowski said. "It’s a natural body of water, and it’s a natural habitat for that body of water, and there is a risk associated with the things that we do, but I wouldn’t worry about it too much. Statistically, I think you are safe."