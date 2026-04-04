See it: Calf rescued from a cave by first responders in Tennessee

When a calf fell into a cave on Thursday, Lawrence County Fire and Rescue in Tennessee were called to help save the animal.

Lawrence County Fire and Rescue said they were dispatched to save a baby cow that had fallen into a cave.

They worked closely with members of the community to rescue the animal.

They assessed if the air in the cave was safe to enter, then built a rope system to lower first responders down into the cave.

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Once in the cave, first responders made sure the cow wasn't hurt, and prepared it to be pulled out.

Those on the ground created a haul system to hoist the cow out of the hole.

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Video shows the little red calf being pulled from the cave with a harness around it and its feet tied so it couldn't fall or hurt itself before being pulled out.

It was set on the ground while crews worked to unharness it.

Another video showed the little cow standing up, looking around at all the people and trucks surrounding it, before running off into the field.

Lawrence County Fire and Rescue posted an update on Facebook on Friday saying after much outreach from people online, they called the farmer to check on the calf and determine its status.

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They said the calf was in good shape and unaffected by the incident.

Lawrence County Fire and Rescue commended the community for its assistance with the ordeal.