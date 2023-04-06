Sea turtle patrollers shocked to find alligator on Texas beach

BOLIVAR PENINSULA, Texas – You've heard of snakes on a plane, but what about an alligator on a Texas beach?

Sea turtle patrollers with the Gulf Center for Sea Turtle Research at Texas A&M University at Galveston were caught by surprise when they found an alligator on a Bolivar Peninsula beach.

According to the center, alligators can only tolerate salt water for a few hours or days.

"They are primarily freshwater animals, living in swampy areas, rivers, streams, lakes, and ponds," the Gulf Center for Sea Turtle Research said in a social media post.

While March through May is the peak time for alligators to breed and nest, it's unknown how the animal ended up on the beach.

Alligators are protected game animals in Texas. Special permits are required to hunt, raise, or possess alligators. If you encounter one in the state, you are urged to call the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.