Watch: Rockslide crashes onto parking lot in Tennessee

GATLINBURG, Tenn. – A video showed a rockslide crashing down into a Food City parking lot in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, on Friday.

The rockslide began as a trickle, as small rocks skipped down the exposed rock face. Netting can be seen covering the area to prevent any debris from falling into the parking lot of the local grocery store chain.

Then, more and more rocks crumble from beneath a dark layer of the rock face, before the entire wall collapses. Large slabs of rock, uprooted trees and other debris fall onto the concrete parking lot, exceeding the capabilities of the protective net.

"We didn’t really think the side of the mountain would fall," said Chrissie McCormick, who recorded the video. "But as we kept recording and more rocks started to fall, we realized what was about to happen."

McCormick noted that she moved her car to the middle of the lot after her friend spotted a rock falling from the wall.

In the video, no vehicles were parked immediately where the rockslide occurred. A black SUV located nearby appeared to sustain no damage.

There were no injuries, according to local reports.