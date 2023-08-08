Rockaway Beach in Queens, NY closed after swimmer bitten by shark

QUEENS, N.Y. – Rockaway Beach in Queens, New York, is closed to swimming and surfing following Monday's shark attack on a woman, the New York City Parks Department said.

The attack happened just before 6 p.m. near Beach 59th Street and Rockaway Beach.

According to authorities, the 50-year-old woman was swimming 10 feet into the water. When first responders arrived, she was found unconscious, either from blood loss or shock.

The victim was taken to Jamaica Hospital in critical condition, but is now listed in serious but stable condition, police said.

The incident isn't the first of its kind to happen in New York this summer.

Previous incidents across New York

Last month, there were three shark attacks in just two days on Long Island, with a total of five people bitten in the first week of July.

A 10-foot shark was also found in the water at Robert Moses State Park. Long Island Beach delayed its opening after a drone spotted a group of 50 sand sharks off the coast.

How do you stay safe from sharks?

Experts say there are several ways to help stay safe from sharks: