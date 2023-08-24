Rescued Los Angeles sea lions released back into ocean after sickened by toxic algae bloom

LOS ANGELES - Two months after they were rescued from beaches across Southern California amid a widespread toxic algae bloom that had contaminated ocean waters, two sea lions were released back into their habitat Wednesday.

According to the Marine Mammal Care Center, 47 sea lions sick from domoic acid poisoning in late June were rescued within a two-week span.

The rapid growth of harmful algae along parts of the Southern California coast is suspected to be the cause of death and stranding for sea lions and dolphins.

In response, the Los Angeles Unified School District helped provide temporary outdoor space for the center to expand its triage care for sea lions. FOX Weather's Max Gorden got to see the make-shift hospital.

The toxic algae produce a neurotoxin called domoic acid, which accumulates in fish such as sardines, anchovies and squid. The toxin then transfers to predators such as sea lions and birds that prey on the fish, causing seizures, brain damage and sometimes death.

According to NOAA, domoic acid is one of the foremost threats to marine animals. Sea lions with domoic acid often also suffer from dehydration, severe vomiting, aggressive behavior, lethargic unresponsiveness and miscarriages.