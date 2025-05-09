Watch: Pups of world’s most endangered wolf species born at Tennessee zoo

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Six red wolf pups were recently born at Zoo Knoxville, a significant milestone as the species is critically endangered, according to zoo officials.

They noted that fewer than 300 red wolves exist in the world, with around 250 of them in managed care and only about 20 left in the wild.

"Every birth is critical," said Terry Cannon, Curator of Carnivores and Kids Cove at Zoo Knoxville. "These pups are part of the future of the species."

The pups were born to parents 9-year-old Buckeye and 3-year-old Cirilla. Their pairing was coordinated as part of the Red Wolf Species Survival Plan of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums to ensure genetic diversity among the small wolf population.

Red wolves once roamed through the Eastern and South Central U.S., according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. Their population plummeted by the early 20th century due to habitat loss and intensive predator control programs.

The animals became protected under the Endangered Species Preservation Act in 1967.