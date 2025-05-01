See it: Rare two headed snake hatched at California pet store

BERKELEY, Calif. – A conjoined snake that hatched at a California pet store last year has turned heads in the pet community.

The East Bay Vivarium Pet Store in Berkeley announced in March that a two-headed California King snake had now reached the six-month mark in its life.

The average lifespan of a California King snake is typically 20–30 years, but they can live well over 30 years, the pet store said.

According to staff members, snakes typically do not interact with each other. However, Zeke and Angel have each other to keep company, although they occasionally argue about which way to go.

next Image 1 of 4

prev next Image 2 of 4

prev next Image 3 of 4

prev Image 4 of 4

"Snakes are generally pretty solitary," said staff member Alex Blanchard. "King usually means that a snake eats other snakes. King snakes, for the most part, are kept by themselves unless you’re trying to breed them."

WATCH: KANGAROO CAUSES HIGHWAY CRASH IN ALABAMA, LEADS POLICE ON LENGTHY PURSUIT

The store announced on its website that the two-headed snake will not be for sale.

"We haven’t really thought about selling it at this point. We do think it’s a fascinating thing," Blanchard said. "We're just trying to make sure it’s stable and healthy," said Blanchard.

Blanchard expects the snake to become a permanent resident at the store.