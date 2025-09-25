Rare 'fancy-looking' Northern Jacana bird spotted at Texas wildlife refuge

ALAMO, Texas – A water bird any avid birder would like to check off their list was recently spotted at the Santa Ana National Wildlife Refuge in Texas, according to officials.

The Northern Jacana was spotted at the refuge near Alamo in the Pintail Lakes, just a short half-mile to a mile hike from the visitor center, according to a post from the Santa Ana and Lower Rio Grande Valley National Wildlife Refuges. The last time a Northern Jacana was seen in Santa Ana was about nine years ago, in November 2016.

This bird could not be mistaken for any other, with its "fancy-looking, chicken-like" appearance. Photos show the distinctive brown body, yellow patches on its bill and a yellow wattle on its forehead.

According to the Audubon Society, these birds can be spotted along marshy ponds from Mexico to Panama. The species has turned up in Southwest Texas several times and even nested there. Northern Jacanas have even strayed to Arizona and, possibly, Florida.

If birders and wildlife fans want to go see this rare visitor, the wildlife refuge is asking onlookers to follow some ground rules. No. 1: Keeping your distance from the Northern Jacana. No. 2: No drones. Rule No. 3 is do not use bird call playback, which violates federal law.

"By observing from a distance and minimizing our impact, we can help protect bird populations and preserve Santa Ana for all to enjoy," Santa Ana refuge officials wrote.