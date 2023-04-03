Rare sight: Endangered whale swimming with calf near Cape Cod

CAPE COD, Mass. - A rare sighting was captured in the Cape Cod Bay in Massachusetts. Video shows a North Atlantic right whale and her calf swimming side by side.

The pair was seen on March 27.

The Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution posted footage of the moment. It showed a right whale called Spindle feeding and swimming with her calf.

The NOAA Fisheries says the critically-endangered species usually travels the New England coast in the spring.

A fourth of the total population was spotted off the coast of Cape Cod last month, the Boston Globe reported.