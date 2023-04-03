Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Earth & Space
Published

Rare sight: Endangered whale swimming with calf near Cape Cod

Signs of spring: endangered right whales return to New England with their calves each spring.

Source FOX TV Digital Team
A critically-endangered North Atlantic right whale, named Spindle, was swimming with her calf off of Cape Cod last week. The species heads to the New England coast in spring, according to NOAA. 06:22

Watch endangered whale mother feed her calf

A critically-endangered North Atlantic right whale, named Spindle, was swimming with her calf off of Cape Cod last week. The species heads to the New England coast in spring, according to NOAA.

CAPE COD, Mass. - A rare sighting was captured in the Cape Cod Bay in Massachusetts. Video shows a North Atlantic right whale and her calf swimming side by side. 

The pair was seen on March 27. 

The Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution posted footage of the moment.  It showed a right whale called Spindle feeding and swimming with her calf.

CONCERNING REPORT SHOWS CRITICALLY ENDANGERED NORTH ATLANTIC RIGHT WHALE POPULATION CONTINUES TO DECLINE

Signs of spring. An endangered right whale and her calf return to New England.

(Michael Moore & Carolyn Miller © Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution via Storyful / FOX Weather)

WATCH: NEW JERSEY FISHERMEN HAVE A WHALE OF A TALE TO TELL AFTER NEARLY STRUCK BY MASSIVE HUMPBACKS

The NOAA Fisheries says the critically-endangered species usually travels the New England coast in the spring. 

A fourth of the total population was spotted off the coast of Cape Cod last month, the Boston Globe reported.

Tags
Loading.