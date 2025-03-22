Watch: Raccoons perform acrobatic high wire act on Los Angeles power lines

LOS ANGELES – Three raccoons were recently caught stealthily creeping along power lines over a Los Angeles neighborhood, looking more like Hollywood-flick spies than nighttime food bandits.

A video shot late on March 12 shows silhouettes of the acrobatic animals moving from one electric pole to another – and doing so in style.

One raccoon can be seen scooting along parallel power lines with a hand and foot holding onto each line, essentially making a tilted star-shaped position.

Another raccoon holds onto the top power line with both hands, while standing on the bottom line. It then skips sideways to reach the telephone pole.

Bringing up the rear, a third raccoon begins moving in a star-shaped, but decides to switch things up mid-power line.

"They’re like, ‘I’m out of here’," says Michael Sadri, who filmed the creatures. He noted that the raccoons were on a "top-secret mission."

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

Raccoons are nocturnal animals that adapt well in city environments, according to the University of California Agriculture and Natural Resources. Being active at night allows the animals to exist in urban settings without being noticed for a while.