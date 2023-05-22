Watch: Meteor lights up night sky with bright green flash over Australian airport

QUEENSLAND, Australia – Incredible video captured at an Australian airport shows a meteor shooting across the night sky over the weekend.

The incident was reported on Saturday, and the footage captured by the camera at Cairns Airport in Queensland, Australia, shows the meteor flashing a bright green as it lit up the night sky and fell to Earth.

Local news is now reporting that people are hunting for possible pieces of a meteorite near Croydon, Queensland.

Australian media have also cited astrophysicist Brad Tucker as saying the object was "definitely a meteor."

Tucker estimated the rock would have been between 1.5 to 3 feet in size and was traveling around 62,000 to 93,000 mph when it entered the Earth’s atmosphere, according to the Australian Broadcasting Commission.

The American Meteor Society received at least six reports of the fireball seen shooting across the sky in Queensland just before midnight on May 20.