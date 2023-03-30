Watch: Officer wrangles growling alligator near Florida intersection

TAMPA, Fla. – The signs of spring are showing in Florida, and we are not talking about the blooming flowers and nesting birds.

Spring means alligators – big ones, like the one you see here in this "jaw-dropping" body camera video, according to the Tampa Police Department. One of its officers wrangled a large, growling alligator as spectators watched from the sidewalks near West Kathleen Street and North Howard Avenue early Wednesday morning.

Police said the alligator was taken for a ride by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) to find a more suitable home.

State wildlife officials said the warmer temperatures also mean the American alligator, Florida’s state reptile, is more active and visible.

Florida has a healthy and stable alligator population, estimated at 1.3 million alligators of every size. According to the FWC, they are found in freshwater lakes, ponds, swamps and slow-moving rivers in all 67 counties in Florida.

Serious injuries caused by alligators are rare in Florida, the FWC said. You should always keep a safe distance if you see an alligator and never feed one.