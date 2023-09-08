Father, daughter saved in harrowing police rescue after truck crashes into Pennsylvania river

NORRISTOWN, Pa. - A father and daughter are safe on land after their truck crashed into a Pennsylvania river, thanks to the quick-thinking of a few "selfless" police officers, whose heroic actions were captured on video.

The dramatic rescue began earlier this week when an officer patrolling Riverfront Park in Norristown saw a truck accelerate towards the Schuylkill River.

The truck then crashed into the water, ending up in the middle of the river.

A young girl was seen in the bed of the sinking truck as other officers arrived. The situation became even more dangerous after police discovered the girl couldn't swim, and her father was unable to rescue her.

Police bodycam footage captured the moment one officer ran into the water as the truck became completely submerged.

"The current of the river easily could have pulled them both away," Norristown Police said.

Thankfully, the officer was able to bring both the father and daughter safely to shore with the help of his fellow officers.

The two were taken to a local hospital, but police say they did not appear to be injured. No officers suffered any injuries.

"Officer Butterworth's heroic actions saved the lives of these two people, who possibly not have survived if it were not for his selfless and immediate actions," said Acting Chief of Police Michael Bishop.