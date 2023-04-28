'See ya later, gator!' Officer attempts to lasso alligator on side of South Carolina street

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. – It’s not every day you see an alligator crossing the road in North Charleston, police say.

South Carolina police officers helped wrangle an alligator spotted on the road last Saturday.

The North Charleston Police Department shared a video on Facebook showing officers and South Carolina Department of Natural Resources wildlife officials using ropes to secure the alligator.

The action unfolded near Montague Avenue and Mall Drive as the alligator could be heard hissing as it tries to escape the lasso.

According to officers, the alligator was safely relocated.

"See ya later gator!" police exclaimed.