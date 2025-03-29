See it: Partial solar eclipse puts on a show across New England, Europe

The moon blocked about half the sun as the sun rose across the Northeast Saturday morning, putting on a show for those up early enough and able to dodge the clouds and rain.
HOLTON, Maine -- It wasn't quite the shows of the pair of total solar eclipses that graced large swaths of America in 2017 and 2024, but some early risers in New England were treated to a partial solar eclipse Saturday morning -- provided they got a lucky break in the clouds.
Only the far Northeastern U.S. and parts of eastern Canada were in the right spot to see at least part of the sun obscured by the Moon as the sun rose Saturday morning. The sun was just about 2/3rds obscured in Portland, Maine and just under half-covered in Boston.
Partial solar eclipse as seen from Holton, Maine on March 29, 2025.
But for many, it was just a gray, rainy - or snowy morning that obscured the show. No worries, FOX Weather had a photographer in the right spot in Holton, Maine where skies cleared just enough to see the show.
Eclipses are caused when the Moon passes in front of the Sun. On Saturday, the Sun and Moon alignment created a partial eclipse as the lunar shadow fell over the Atlantic Ocean, as well as parts of the northeastern U.S. and eastern Canada.
NUUK, GREENLAND - MARCH 29: A traditional Greenlandic home is silhouetted during a partial solar eclipse on March 29, 2025 in Nuuk, Greenland. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)
NUUK, GREENLAND - MARCH 29: The statue of Dano-Norwegian Lutheran missionary Hans Egede is silhouetted during a partial solar eclipse on March 29, 2025 in Nuuk, Greenland. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)
The partial solar eclipse as seen over The Royal Liver Building on Liverpool's waterfront. The phenomenon occurs when the Moon passes between the Sun and the Earth. The three will not be completely aligned, meaning only part of the Sun will be obscured. Picture date: Saturday March 29, 2025. (Photo by Peter Byrne/PA Images via Getty Images)
29 March 2025, Hesse, Frankfurt/Main: The sun, partially obscured by the moon, stands in the sky behind the weathercock of the Kreuzkirche in Frankfurt-Preungesheim. Photo: Boris Roessler/dpa (Photo by Boris Roessler/picture alliance via Getty Images)
29 March 2025, Berlin: The beginning of a partial solar eclipse in the slightly overcast sky above the roof of Berlin's Olympic Stadium. Photo: Soeren Stache/dpa (Photo by Soeren Stache/picture alliance via Getty Images)
The moon passes in front of the sun during a partial solar eclipse behind the Liver Bird statue on the top of The Royal Liver Building, on the Liverpool waterfront in north-west England on March 29, 2025. A partial solar eclipse was visible in parts of the UK on Saturday morning. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP) (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)
NUUK, GREENLAND - MARCH 29: The statue of Dano-Norwegian Lutheran missionary Hans Egede is silhouetted during a partial solar eclipse on March 29, 2025 in Nuuk, Greenland. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)
29 March 2025, Brandenburg, Frankfurt (Oder): The beginning of a partial solar eclipse can be seen between gaps in the clouds in the sky over eastern Germany. Photo: Patrick Pleul/dpa (Photo by Patrick Pleul/picture alliance via Getty Images)
BARCELONA CATALONIA, SPAIN - MARCH 29: Partial solar eclipse seen from the Basilica of the Sagrada Familia, on 29 March, 2025 in Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain. During the morning of this Saturday it has been possible to observe from Spain a partial solar eclipse. This phenomenon, which is produced by the interposition of the moon between the sun and the earth, has reached a maximum magnitude higher than 0.4 in the extreme northwest of the Peninsula, higher than 0.3 in the Canary Islands and the west of the peninsula and higher than 0.2 in the east of the Peninsula and the Balearic Islands. (Photo By Lorena Sopena/Europa Press via Getty Images)
A partial solar eclipse is seen above the roof of the Greenwich foot tunnel north in Island Gardens, Isle of Dogs, east London. The phenomenon occurs when the Moon passes between the Sun and the Earth. The three will not be completely aligned, meaning only part of the Sun will be obscured. Picture date: Saturday March 29, 2025. (Photo by Yui Mok/PA Images via Getty Images)
A CORUÑA GALICIA, SPAIN - MARCH 29: Partial solar eclipse seen from the Municipal Cemetery of San Amaro, on 29 March, 2025 in A Coruña, Galicia, Spain. During the morning of this Saturday it has been possible to observe from Spain a partial solar eclipse. This phenomenon, which is produced by the interposition of the moon between the sun and the earth, has reached a maximum magnitude higher than 0.4 in the extreme northwest of the Peninsula, higher than 0.3 in the Canary Islands and the west of the peninsula and higher than 0.2 in the east of the Peninsula and Balearic Islands. (Photo By M. Dylan/Europa Press via Getty Images)
The eclipse was also visible in Europe, western Africa, who had the advantage of a higher sun angle being later in the day and getting to view the entire eclipse start to finish.
The next partial solar eclipse for North America is on Aug. 12, 2026 but the moon will only cover a sliver of the sun and again only in the Northeastern U.S. Another partial solar eclipse will be visible in the central and eastern U.S. on Jan. 26, 2028. A much better show comes on Jan. 14, 2029 when much of the sun is obscured and the show is visible across much of the U.S.
The next total solar eclipses won't be visible in the U.S. until 2044 and 2045.