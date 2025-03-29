See it: Partial solar eclipse puts on a show across New England, Europe

HOLTON, Maine -- It wasn't quite the shows of the pair of total solar eclipses that graced large swaths of America in 2017 and 2024, but some early risers in New England were treated to a partial solar eclipse Saturday morning -- provided they got a lucky break in the clouds.

Only the far Northeastern U.S. and parts of eastern Canada were in the right spot to see at least part of the sun obscured by the Moon as the sun rose Saturday morning. The sun was just about 2/3rds obscured in Portland, Maine and just under half-covered in Boston.

But for many, it was just a gray, rainy - or snowy morning that obscured the show. No worries, FOX Weather had a photographer in the right spot in Holton, Maine where skies cleared just enough to see the show.

Eclipses are caused when the Moon passes in front of the Sun. On Saturday, the Sun and Moon alignment created a partial eclipse as the lunar shadow fell over the Atlantic Ocean, as well as parts of the northeastern U.S. and eastern Canada.

The eclipse was also visible in Europe, western Africa, who had the advantage of a higher sun angle being later in the day and getting to view the entire eclipse start to finish.

The next partial solar eclipse for North America is on Aug. 12, 2026 but the moon will only cover a sliver of the sun and again only in the Northeastern U.S. Another partial solar eclipse will be visible in the central and eastern U.S. on Jan. 26, 2028. A much better show comes on Jan. 14, 2029 when much of the sun is obscured and the show is visible across much of the U.S.

The next total solar eclipses won't be visible in the U.S. until 2044 and 2045.