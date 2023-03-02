Bottled bandit: Persistent Missouri cop rescues raccoon with jar stuck on head

OAK GROVE, Mo. – Whoever said nothing good ever happens after midnight?

Anyone who has worked in law enforcement knows the overnight shift can be slow to start but can quickly end up in a foot chase.

That was no different for an Oak Grove, Missouri, police officer, whose name is not being released for dignity’s sake, that came face-to-face with a raccoon. Yet this was not just an ordinary scavenging mammal of the weasel family. This one had a jar stuck on its head.

"The foot chase traveled a quarter mile in steps within 10 square feet as the culprit refused all verbal commands," the police department joked on Facebook. "Once the officer (unnamed) went hands-on and completed an impromptu roundabout dizzying the raccoon, the jar was safely removed."

The raccoon was not injured in the incident.

"The officer did not display any external injuries though internally it may be too soon," police razzed.