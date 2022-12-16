Search

Missouri brothers' capture of 35-pound raccoon will likely go down in records books

The Missouri Department of Conservation said Couper Simmons harvested the massive raccoon while hunting with his brother Hunter Simmons in Worth County.

By Chris Oberholtz Source FOX Weather
There are big raccoons, and then there are BIG raccoons.

Two brothers appear to have snagged the latter in northern Missouri during hunting season, shattering a new state record.

The Missouri Department of Conservation said Couper Simmons harvested a 35-pound raccoon while hunting with his brother Hunter Simmons in Worth County. They contacted a conservation agent who weighed the raccoon on a certified scale. 

The Missouri Department of Conservation said Couper Simmons harvested a 35-pound raccoon while hunting with his brother Hunter Simmons in Worth County. 

(Missouri Department of Conservation)

The current Missouri state record raccoon is 28 pounds, 8 ounces. 

New records are determined at the end of the hunting and trapping seasons, which end at the end of February. Extended trapping season on private land is from March 1 to April 14.

Congratulations, Couper and Huner! That's one BIG catch. 

